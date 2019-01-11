Tenant ends contract with Broadland Housing Group after explosion

Rebecca Day is in dispute with the Broadland Housing Group. Picture: supplied by Rebecca Day Archant

A tenant ended her contract with a social housing landlord after her flat was flooded following an explosion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boiler riddled with holes in the metalwork. Picture: Rebecca Day The boiler riddled with holes in the metalwork. Picture: Rebecca Day

Rebecca Day, who has since moved from Metamec Drive in Dereham to Norwich, said the tank connected to her gas boiler in the kitchen exploded shortly before midnight on September 5 last year.

She claims that a gas engineer last March told Broadland Housing Group that the boiler was unsafe and needed to be replaced.

She also said that Broadland failed to replace all the damaged flooring in the flat following the flood, and failed to deep clean the property, even though the water was five inches deep at one stage.

The 28-year-old, who has a 12-year-old daughter, Kerri, said: “My partner was not far away from the boiler when it exploded and he narrowly avoided serious injury.”

A spokesman for Broadland Housing said that a gas service certificate was issued in March and the property was fully compliant with Gas Safety Regulations.

The landlord added that, while it had noted the expansion vessel, which is used to protect the system from excessive pressure, would need replacing over the following 12 months, reasonable compensation was paid to Miss Day, damaged carpets were replaced and water damage to the property was rectified and redecorated.

However, Miss Day still plans to pursue her complaint.

She said: “Broadland’s handling of the matter was dreadful, and I made a formal complaint.

“My treatment by Broadland over this matter played a significant part in my decision to terminate my tenancy.”

A Broadland Housing spokesman added: “Following the award of compensation Miss Day indicated that her financial loss was more substantial than the amount of compensation provided, and we therefore notified our insurers that she needed to make a claim.

“Miss Day and her solicitor are now liaising directly with our insurers and we are not, as a result, involved with this.

“We are sorry we haven’t resolved Miss Day’s issues to her satisfaction, but thank her for her patience as she had to move out of her flat for three weeks whilst repairs were carried out and her carpets were replaced.”