Ten things to do for those that want to avoid East Anglian Derby

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 February 2019

The snowdrops cover the grounds of Raveningham Hall ready for opening of the gardens. Picture: Nick Butcher

The snowdrops cover the grounds of Raveningham Hall ready for opening of the gardens. Picture: Nick Butcher

While thousands of people will have their eyes glued to the action on the pitch at Carrow Road for this weekend’s East Anglian Derby on Sunday what is there to do for those of you who do not enjoy football?

18 acres of woodland are carpeted with snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey. Picture: Ian Burt18 acres of woodland are carpeted with snowdrops at Walsingham Abbey. Picture: Ian Burt

Go and take the children to watch Lego Movie Two, starring Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks, which opens at cinemas in Norwich this weekend.

• Take a trip to the Forum in Norwich and find out how to sew, embroider, crochet, knit, draw, paint, print, spin, weave and much more at the Norfolk Makers’ Festival which will be on from 10am until 4pm.

• Pop along to the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts and take in some culture at a major new exhibition by Suffolk-born artist Elisabeth Frink whose work Humans and Other Animals is on display until February 24.

• People can find out more about the city’s viking heritage at the Viking: Rediscover the Legend exhibition which runs at the Norwich Castle Museum until September this year.

• Families can look to head out on a boat trip. North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust boat trips will be taking place from Ebridge Mill pond car park, Happisburgh Road, in North Walsham on Sunday. Advanced booking is essential so call 07585 160 772.

• People wanting to enjoy a bit of live music could head to The Brickmakers pub on Sprowston Road, Norwich, where The Lee Vasey Big Band will be playing a mix of jazz, blues and soul from noon on Sunday.

• You could take part in a walk, like the ramble and roast event at Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s Cley Marshes reserve with a walk followed by a home-cooked roast. It is between 10.30am and 2pm. Booking is essential. Call 01263 740008.

• There are a number of snowdrop walks taking place on Sunday, including at Walsingham Abbey between 10am and 4pm. Call 01328 820510 for more.

• If you want to make some money or pick up a bargain the Harford Park and Ride car boot sale is the place for you.

• There is an antique and vintage fair at Thornham Village Hall, High Street, Thornham, near Hunstanton. It takes place between 10am and 4pm.

