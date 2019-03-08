Ten acres of stubble alight at field fire

Ten acres of stubble alight at field fire

Firefighters are tackling a field fire in a Suffolk town after ten acres of stubble caught alight.

Firefighters are tackling a field fire after ten acres of stubble caught alight.

Five appliances from fire stations in Needham Market, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth were called to the blaze at a field along Common Road, in Botesdale, near Diss, after emergency services were alerted just after 3pm on Sunday, September 1.

Crews used hoses and fire beaters to extinguish the flames, understood to be in the vicinity of Woodhouse Farm and Botesdale Green.

The blaze is thought to be under control but is continuing to be monitored, and firefighters are still at the scene to tackle hotspots.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The field fire involved ten acres worth of stubble alight.

"The incident stop time was given as 4.31pm, but crews are remaining on the scene to dampen down hotspots."

- Did you witness the fire? Email reporter Jessica.Frank-Keyes@archant.co.uk