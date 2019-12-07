Seven temporary Christmas jobs in west Norfolk

King's Lynn town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

If you're looking for some festive funds to deal with the busy Christmas period, look no further than this handy list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christmas customer advisor - Boots, King's Lynn

While Christmas is a special time of year, it's also a very busy one for staff at the King's Lynn branch of Boots, for this reason they need a hand.

As a customer advisor, you will be the first to greet customers coming into the store and help to ensure they get everything they need, no two days are the same on the job, with an advert stating staff could be running the stock room one day and on the tills the next.

Christmas workers are paid weekly and there is potential for a permanent role at the end of your contract.

Christmas temporary marketing assistant - First Home Improvements, King's Lynn

First Home Improvements are looking for some help with their festive marketing.

Their ideal candidate would be well driven and have experience with customer service, along with good communication skills.

They are also considering part time positions and say they will offer "excellent rates of pay, career progression and ongoing training".

Festive colleague - Tesco, King's Lynn

The 'big shop' gets even bigger at Christmas time, so Tesco are looking for a little extra help with their customer service.

As a festive colleague you will need to be good at working in a team, working at a fast pace and strong communication skills.

The supermarket says it can offer staff flexible hours and provide an opportunity to learn new skills.

Seasonal sales assistant - Card Factory, Hunstanton

You may also want to watch:

Possibly the greetings card industry's busiest period, help customers as they look to put a smile on the faces of their loved ones.

The card shop chain says the pace of work is fast and that its standards are high as it can get really busy in its stores.

The main responsibilities of the role are a good understanding of customer service, till experience, and the ability to work outside of the store's opening hours to carry out stock takes.

Seasonal team member - Clintons, King's Lynn

Another card shop calling for help as its aisles are packed with customers.

As a seasonal team member you will be key in helping the business to achieve sales targets whilst delivering outstanding customer service.

The card shop is looking for someone with a passion for customer service, previous retail experience in a fast-paced store, and experience of working in a team environment.

Temporary sales advisor - River Island, King's Lynn

River Island in Lynn is looking for someone to give them a hand during the Christmas rush.

The role requires staff to be aware of customers' needs at all times and ensure that they receive the best service possible.

Applicants will need to love fashion, be enthusiastic and want to work in a challenging environment.

Bar and waiting Christmas temp - Stuart House Hotel, King's Lynn

A lot of drinking goes on during the festive period so the Stuart House Hotel are looking for a hand to pour the pints.

They are looking for part-time bar and waiting staff who can be available on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

To look for other jobs that may suit you, don't forget to check out our Jobs24 website.