Temporary traffic lights to be in place for £74,000 resurfacing work

Published: 1:19 PM January 6, 2021   
Temporary traffic lights will be put in place in a Norfolk village to allow for pavement reconstruction and resurfacing work.

Norfolk County Council (NCC) will carry out work along Main Road in Upwell from Mudds Drove to Paradise Farm on Monday, January 11,  which is likely to take up to 10 weeks to complete.

The authority said the work, which will cost £74,000, is being done because the existing surface of the pavement is breaking apart and needs reconstruction and resurfacing.

Temporary traffic lights will be put in place on Main Road for the duration of the works to allow vehicles to pass safely.

A NCC public notice said: "The county council thanks people for their patience while this pavement reconstruction work is carried out."

Elsewhere, work to resurface worn-out pavement and replace damaged kerbs along Bergen Way in King's Lynn is due to start on Wednesday, January 6.

The £125,000 work, which will see all the current pavement surfaces completely removed and replaced with new even surfaces, is expected to take two months to complete.

NCC will put in place a temporary traffic order to stop parking along the road until the scheme is complete.


