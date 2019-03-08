Search

Temporary traffic lights lead to traffic jams in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:35 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:35 31 July 2019

Construction work and a stalled car have led to heavy rush hour traffic in Norwich this evening.

There are reports of traffic jams on the A147 eastbound in Bracondale near Ice House Lane due to temporary traffic lights and construction work.

Traffic is also queuing on the A140 Sweet Briar Road southbound on the roundabout with Dereham Road (A1074).

