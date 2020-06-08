People going to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital warned of delays due to roadworks

Park and Ride passengers are being warned to expect delays this morning

Park and Ride users needing to travel to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are being warned to expect delays this morning due to road works and temporary traffic lights.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Service 4 - These traffic lights are also delaying service 4 between Norwich, Dereham and Swanton Morley by up to 20 minutes. Apologies. https://t.co/kUiCS3cGx2 — Konectbus (@konectbuses) June 8, 2020

Norwich Park and Ride has told passengers temporary traffic lights on Colney Lane are causing delays of up to 22 minutes to services to and from the hospital.

Bus passengers using Konectbus services to Dereham and Swanton Morley are also being warned they may be affected by the delays.

You may also want to watch:

The road works are being carried out by Norfolk County Council and are due to last until June 15.

Elsewhere on the city’s roads Konnectbus is warning passengers its services three and four are currently unable to serve the University of East Anglia campus due to resurfacing works. The road works are due to last until June 18.

In the meantime buses will operate via Earlham Road and Bluebell Road calling at all stops except those which can’t be accessed within the campus.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map by clicking here.