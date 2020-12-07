News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press

'Temporary protection' work to take place at eroding cliffs

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:33 AM December 7, 2020   
Warning signs urge people to stay safe on the coast and near the eroding cliffs at Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Maintenance work is set to be carried out in south Lowestoft as part of temporary protection to the base of eroding cliffs.

It comes after a 'stay safe on the coast' campaign was launched in October, as Coastal Partnership East and HM Coastguard issued warnings to people to stay away from eroding cliffs and to not climb on sea defences.

Further safety pleas and warnings were issued last month after a young boy was seen playing at the base of cliffs in Pakefield.

Now, the council, through Coastal Partnership East, which manages the coast on its behalf, has appointed the Water Management Alliance (WMA) to carry out temporary protection work all this week.

It states: "This maintenance work will provide temporary protection to the base of the cliffs and beach in the location of residential properties for this winter.

"It will spread along the beach from Rectory Road, Lowestoft to the beach south of Arbor Lane, Pakefield."

