Seven temporary Christmas jobs on offer in north Norfolk right now

PUBLISHED: 15:48 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 29 November 2019

Late night shopping. Picture: Simon Finlay

Late night shopping. Picture: Simon Finlay

If you're looking for some extra cash for the festive season look no further, we've compiled a list of seasonal jobs on offer in North Norfolk.

Cromer High Street. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Seasonal Sales Assistant, Card Factory - Cromer Card Factory need some help to ensure Christmas is signed, sealed and delivered.

Main responsibilities include providing excellent customer service at all times, help each customer celebrate their life's moments and processing all sales politely, efficiently and accurately while up-selling on till products.

Christmas Shopping. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seasonal Home Delivery Driver, Iceland - Cromer

If you love the open road, meeting people and want to be part of a fun, fast-moving team, Iceland are looking for a home delivery driver.

Drivers are ambassadors for Iceland, delivering shopping to customers' doors.

Holt's Christmas lights always makes a trip to the town so special; here, Bakers and Larner is all lit up with twinkling fairy lights for the festive season Picture: Denise Moy

Iceland offer £9.50 per hour, as well as other benefits.

To apply for the job, a candidate must have a current driving licence held for at least 3 years.

Customer Service Advisor, Blakely Clothing Co - Melton Constable

Blakely is looking for a fashion aware individual to join the customer service team on a temporary basis (2 month contract).

The company say it is important that candidates are enthusiastic and outgoing.

Responsibilities would include being a customer service representative, stimulating customer loyalty and developing and editing content for website and social media channels.

The company are offering £8.50 an hour.

Customer Assistant, Morrisons - Cromer

Customer Assistants provide a great service and a buzz people enjoy, Morrisons are looking to hire somebody that keeps them coming back for more.

Morrisons are interested in hard working people, who can work flexibly as part of a team, to deliver great customer service every time.

Although retail experience is desirable, it's not essential.

A competitive salary will be on offer plus excellent benefits.

Bar Staff, The Bull Inn - Little Walsingham

The Bull Inn are looking for someone to work behind the bar at a very old pub in Walsingham.

Bar staff duties would be serving alcoholic drinks, changing barrels, answering the phone, take bookings for the rooms and for lunch.

Anybody applying must be over the age of 18.

Sales Assistant, Roy's - Norwich and Wroxham

Roy's employees are required to offer customers the highest level of customer service and ideally have had experience of working in a similar environment.

Duties will include stock replenishment, merchandising and general housekeeping.

Roy's will be able to offer candidates an hourly rate of between £5.70 - £8.21.

Fefuse Loader, Smart Solutions - Aylsham

Smart Solutions Recruitment are seeking refuse loaders to fill temporary on-going positions in Aylsham area.

The ideal candidate would have experience of working with waste and recycling or similar and its health and safety systems with flexibility and willingness to be involved in all aspects of the operation.

Smart Solutions can offer candidates between £8.21 and £9 per hour.

