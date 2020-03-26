Search

Temporary changes to be made to popular bus service

PUBLISHED: 09:06 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 26 March 2020

A Border Bus vehicle at Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A Border Bus vehicle at Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A temporary timetable will be in use from next week as changes are made to a popular bus service.

The 146 BorderBus service is making changes in response to the government’s advice for people to stay at home unless they are key workers or need essential shopping or medicines.

Andrew Pursey, from BorderBus Ltd, said: “We will be altering our Beccles town service timetable with effect from Monday, March 30 to include Lidl and Morrisons in Beccles.”

The 146 temporary timetable will see all 146 service buses terminate at Beccles Old Market, and any passengers needing to travel to Norwich should then change to First X21 or X22 where the BorderBus ticket will be accepted.

The 146 buses will then continue to Lidl and Morrisons in Beccles, allowing passengers to get essential food and medicines. Buses heading to Kessingland and Southwold will depart from the Tesco bus stop on Newgate, and not Old Market.

The new timetable can be seen at www.border-bus.co.uk/media/docs/Beccles_Town_Service_Emergency_Timetable_2020.pdf



