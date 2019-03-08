Search

Bridge to close overnight for 'routine maintenance works'

PUBLISHED: 12:55 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 08 June 2019

Routine maintenance work will be carried out on the bascule bridge in Lowestoft. Picture: Highways England

Routine maintenance work will be carried out on the bascule bridge in Lowestoft. Picture: Highways England

Archant

Motorists are likely to face further disruption as a bridge is closed for overnight work.

Highways England are set to temporarily close the bascule bridge overnight next week. Picture: Mark BoggisHighways England are set to temporarily close the bascule bridge overnight next week. Picture: Mark Boggis

With emergency repairs to a carriageway continuing following the discovery of a sinkhole on the A47 Station Square in Lowestoft, routine maintenance work is set to be carried out overnight next week on the A47 bascule bridge at Lowestoft.

Traffic will be diverted as the work is carried out on the bridge for one night, between 8pm on Monday, June 10 and 6am on Tuesday, June 11.

With the bridge temporarily closed, a spokesman for Highways England said: "We will be carrying out routine maintenance works on the A47 bascule bridge at Lowestoft for one night.

"This will be on the night of Monday, June 10, from 8pm to 6am.

"During the work the A47 will be closed in both directions at the bridge and a diversion will be clearly signposted.

"A free hourly bus service will be provided for pedestrians wanting to cross the bridge.

"This will leave from the north side of the bridge at quarter past the hour and from the south side at quarter to the hour."

Highways chiefs expect to carry out two further nights of maintenance works to the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft in August and November.

