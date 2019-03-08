Are you living in temporary accommodation in Norfolk? If so, get in touch

Over the coming weeks we will be looking at the number of people placed in hotels, B&Bs and private accommodation by their local councils to stop them from becoming homeless. Picture: Archant Archant

The EDP and Norwich Evening News wants to speak with families and individuals put into temporary accommodation in Norfolk.

Over the coming weeks we will be looking at the number of people placed in hotels, B&Bs and private accommodation by their local councils to stop them from becoming homeless.

As part of the story, we want to hear from those who are living in B&Bs or hotels to learn of their experiences, good or bad.

Anonymity can be provided if requested.

Have you been placed in temporary accommodation by your council? Call Luke Powell on 01603 772684 or email luke.powell@archant.co.uk