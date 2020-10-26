Search

Amazing scarecrow trail produces miles of smiles in village

PUBLISHED: 17:26 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 26 October 2020

Jodi Martin with her daughter, 18-months-old Amy, with their scarecrow Fireman Sam, in the Rockland St Mary scarecrow trail. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They are designed to scare - but all they’ve produced is smiles.

Esme Collison-Smith, three, with her mum, Hannah, and her sister, four-months-old Nell, take a close look at Dorothy and the tin man in the Rockland St Mary scarecrow trail. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEsme Collison-Smith, three, with her mum, Hannah, and her sister, four-months-old Nell, take a close look at Dorothy and the tin man in the Rockland St Mary scarecrow trail. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The scarecrow trail in Rockland St Mary will run from Monday October, 26 to Sunday November, 8 and is hosting 30 creative designs inspired by television and film.

It has been organised by the Friends of Rockland St Mary School (FORMS) in order to raise funds, with a suggested donation of £1 for a trail map.

Claire Artingstall, chair of FORMS, said: “We wanted to organise something fun for not only the families at the school but also our local and very supportive community during half term.

“Obviously trick or treating isn’t advised at the moment, so this gave us an opportunity to do something a bit different and really fun even if we went into lockdown.

“Already we have seen so many people walking around the village smiling. Covid has affected so many people’s lives in a negative way and the Trail has brought people’s smiles back.”

Maps are available from Rockland Village Shop or can be downloaded by searching the FORMS page on Facebook.

