Scam warning issued as caller is ‘challenged’ for not pronouncing town properly

Police have issued a warning to householders following further reports of scam telephone calls in the area.

It comes after one such scam attempt was foiled. The caller was challenged after saying he was in Lowestoft, but he could not “even pronounce it properly.”

With a warning message posted on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Please be aware of this telephone scam.

“People are reporting having received telephone calls enquiring if they want to advertise in a free magazine that is being run and distributed by voluntary police officers.

“They are asked if they want to pay a fee to advertise something, probably in an attempt to gain access to bank accounts by asking for information that only the account holder should know.

“In one example, when challenged, the caller stated he was in Lowestoft but couldn’t even pronounce it properly.

“When asked exactly where he was, he stumbled a bit then eventually hung up.

“The caller did not have a discernible accent.”

To keep up to date with the latest scams, visit www.suffolk.gov.uk/community-and-safety/trading-standards-for-consumers/take-a-stand-against-scams/ or for further information visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/