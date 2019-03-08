Updated
IInformation and details on council services online is available via www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/
Council's customer services number 'up and running again' following fault
PUBLISHED: 10:21 15 July 2019
Archant
A council's main customer services telephone number is working once more following an early morning fault.
Customers experienced issues as they tried to contact East Suffolk Council through the main customer services telephone number on Monday morning (July 15).
You may also want to watch:
However the issues were quickly resolved and in posts on Facebook and Twitter, East Suffolk Council said: "Happy to confirm that our phone lines are now up and running again.
"However they are quite busy at the moment, so please be patient.
"We apologise once again for any inconvenience."
IInformation and details on council services online is available via www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/
Comments have been disabled on this article.