Drunk teens spark emergency on boat

Fire crews helped rescue a person from a boat in King's Lynn after an alert about drunken teens. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A group of teenagers on a boat in the docks at King’s Lynn sparked an emergency that led to one having to be rescued.

Emergency services were called to Boal Quay at 4.10pm today (March 23) following reports of intoxicated teenagers on a boat.

Two fire crews from Kings Lynn helped to rescue one person from a boat and assisted ambulance service paramedics.

Police also alerted Humber Coastguard about the incident on the River Ouse. Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team were called put on stand by but were recalled once the incident had been assessed.

Boal Quay, at the junction of South Quay and Boal Street, is the southern point of the port of King’s Lynn and has moorings for boats.