Teenagers hand themselves in on suspicion of arson following chicken farm fire

Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists BlueSky UAV Specialists

Two teenage boys handed themselves in to police on suspicion of committing arson after a huge fire destroyed a former chicken farm.

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire in Marsham, near Aylsham.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "Two teenage boys from the Aylsham area voluntarily attended Aylsham police investigation station on Sunday, February 9 on suspicion of committing arson. Enquiries are ongoing."

Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10.40am on Saturday, and huge plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles around.

The fire was described as "more than two storeys high" by motorist Joshua Perren, who said he could see the flames over the top of the Plough Inn pub.

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service group manager Clive Wells said: "We had eight pumps plus the water carrier and the control unit from Wymondham at the scene. Three derelict chicken sheds were 100pc destroyed."