Inspirational teenagers who care for loved ones honoured with awards

Charlea Medcalf is presented with the Young Adult Carer of the Year by Carers Trust chief executive Giles Meyer and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Chris Mann.

They are two inspirational teenagers who have juggled their school exams with providing crucial care for their loved ones.

Lynne Haverson is presented with her Young Carer of the Year award by Carers Trust chief executive Giles Meyer and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Chris Mann.

And the pair's selflessness has earned them awards from a charity which recognises the vital role of carers.

Lynne Haverson, 16, from King's Lynn and Charlea Medcalf, 18, from Long Stratton were named the Young Carer and Young Carer of the Year at the regional Carers Trust awards ceremony.

Lynne cares for her sister, who has additional needs and has had to balance looking after her with going to school, revising for her GCSEs and going to college.

The judges were impressed with the positive impact she has on others, particularly through her work volunteering with the Norfolk Young Carers Forum.

While she was happy to have won, the modest teenager said she was a bit confused as "I don't feel I do anything special".

Charlea, described by the judges as "a brave and inspirational carer", has cared for her mother, Donna Medcalf - who has a degenerative spinal condition - since the age of six.

She has also become an integral part of the Norfolk Young Carers Forum, with praise for her friendly and supportive attitude.

Following the award ceremony, which took place at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, she said: "I'm very happy and I listened to other stories tonight and thought I wouldn't win.

"Today I say my last A-level exam and winning this award is the icing on the cake."

Another Norfolk winner was Magdalen Gates Primary School.

The Norwich school won the award for Carer Friendly School or College, with judges recognising the "fantastic evidence of their work" in showing how some children have extra caring responsibilities at home.

Elizabeth Earnshaw, parent support advisor, said she was particularly proud of the relationship the school had with the students who are carers.

And the former High Sheriff of Norfolk, James Bagge, was also recognised during the evening.

He received a Special Recognition Award following his 1,500 mile sponsored walk, which raised more than £60,000 in support of local carers.

Carers Trust Cambridgeshire, Peterborough is about to change its name.

The charity will become Caring Together from Monday, July 15.