Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Inspirational teenagers who care for loved ones honoured with awards

PUBLISHED: 16:12 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 20 June 2019

Charlea Medcalf is presented with the Young Adult Carer of the Year by Carers Trust chief executive Giles Meyer and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s Chris Mann. Pic: Stevan Borthwick Photography

Charlea Medcalf is presented with the Young Adult Carer of the Year by Carers Trust chief executive Giles Meyer and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Chris Mann. Pic: Stevan Borthwick Photography

Stevan Borthwick Photography

They are two inspirational teenagers who have juggled their school exams with providing crucial care for their loved ones.

Lynne Haverson is presented with her Young Carer of the Year award by Carers Trust chief executive Giles Meyer and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire�s Chris Mann. Pic: Stevan Borthwick PhotographyLynne Haverson is presented with her Young Carer of the Year award by Carers Trust chief executive Giles Meyer and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire�s Chris Mann. Pic: Stevan Borthwick Photography

And the pair's selflessness has earned them awards from a charity which recognises the vital role of carers.

Lynne Haverson, 16, from King's Lynn and Charlea Medcalf, 18, from Long Stratton were named the Young Carer and Young Carer of the Year at the regional Carers Trust awards ceremony.

Lynne cares for her sister, who has additional needs and has had to balance looking after her with going to school, revising for her GCSEs and going to college.

The judges were impressed with the positive impact she has on others, particularly through her work volunteering with the Norfolk Young Carers Forum.

While she was happy to have won, the modest teenager said she was a bit confused as "I don't feel I do anything special".

Charlea, described by the judges as "a brave and inspirational carer", has cared for her mother, Donna Medcalf - who has a degenerative spinal condition - since the age of six.

She has also become an integral part of the Norfolk Young Carers Forum, with praise for her friendly and supportive attitude.

You may also want to watch:

Following the award ceremony, which took place at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, she said: "I'm very happy and I listened to other stories tonight and thought I wouldn't win.

"Today I say my last A-level exam and winning this award is the icing on the cake."

Another Norfolk winner was Magdalen Gates Primary School.

The Norwich school won the award for Carer Friendly School or College, with judges recognising the "fantastic evidence of their work" in showing how some children have extra caring responsibilities at home.

Elizabeth Earnshaw, parent support advisor, said she was particularly proud of the relationship the school had with the students who are carers.

And the former High Sheriff of Norfolk, James Bagge, was also recognised during the evening.

He received a Special Recognition Award following his 1,500 mile sponsored walk, which raised more than £60,000 in support of local carers.

Carers Trust Cambridgeshire, Peterborough is about to change its name.

The charity will become Caring Together from Monday, July 15.

Most Read

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Homes and businesses could be flooded’ as Norfolk faces further thunderstorms and torrential rain

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning. Photo: Archant

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

‘Drive carefully’ warning after vehicle ends up in a field

Lowestoft Police issued a warning to motorists after attending an RTC in Somerleyton, with the sporadic rain making rural roads

Opera stars sing for their supper at Norwich kebab stall

Actors Nico Darmanin and Andrew Shore at the Delight kebab stall on Norwich market before their performance of Don Pasquale at Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists