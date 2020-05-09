Search

Missing teenager is found safe and well

PUBLISHED: 11:40 09 May 2020

Yousuf Demiralay. PIC: Norfolk Police.

A teenager who went missing from his home in Dereham has now been found.

Yousuf Demiralay, 17, was last seen at about 12.45am on Friday. May 8.

But he returned home, safe and well, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Norfolk police said they wanted to thank the public, after appealing for their help to find the missing teen.

