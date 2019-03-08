Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google. Archant

A teenager who was found dead near to a Norfolk beach has been named as Joseph Chapman.

Mr Chapman, 19, was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells, on July 11, an inquest opening heard.

The hearing took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, King Street, Norwich, on July 24.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake opened the inquest.

She said the medical cause of death was hanging, according to histologist Professor Richard Ball.

Mrs Lake added that Mr Chapman was born in Cambridge but lived at Westfield Avenue in Wells and worked as a waiter.

His body was identified by his step-father, Craig Stringford, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on July 19.

Mrs Lake adjourned the inquest until October 23 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

The teenager's funeral will take place at St Nicholas Church, Wells, on Monday, July 29.