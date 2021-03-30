Men in court charged with Great Yarmouth robbery

Published: 5:10 PM March 30, 2021

The robbery took place in St Nicholas's Church grounds in Great Yarmouth

Two men have been charged in relation to a robbery.

The pair have been arrested and charged after an incident on Kitchener Road on Saturday, March 20, in St Nicholas's Church grounds in Great Yarmouth.

Laimonas Zebrauskas, aged 18, of Euston Road, was arrested on March 20, 2021 and charged with robbery. He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on March 22, and was later remanded to custody.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on April 19, 2021.

Lenon Roberts, aged 20, of Paget Road, was arrested on March 28, 2021, and charged with robbery, and possession of an imitation firearm.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on April 27, 2021.