Teenage girl suffers broken leg after being hit by van

A teenage girl has suffered a broken leg after being hit by a van in Horsford.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Holt Road shortly after 3.15pm on Tuesday, June 18.

Norfolk police said the girl was involved in a "collision" with a Vauxhall van and suffered a broken leg.

A police spokesperson said officers closed Holt Road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The girl was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.09pm yesterday with reports of a collision in Holt Road, Horsford.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"A teenager was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."

The village of Horsford is located about six miles north of Norwich.

- Updates to follow