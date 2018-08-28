Search

Teenager sexually assaulted in taxi

PUBLISHED: 10:35 04 February 2019

Lowestoft library. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft library. Picture: Nick Butcher

© 2018

A teenager was allegedly sexual assaulted in a taxi in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Joyland fun park on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassJoyland fun park on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Two women, both in their late teens, got into a white taxi opposite outside Joyland in Great Yarmouth with two unknown men at around 4.20am on Sunday, January 27.

Once inside the taxi, one of the men sitting in the back, is alleged to have touched one of the women inappropriately, Norfolk Police said.

The women got out of the taxi at Lowestoft Library in Clapham Road South, where they got another lift home.

Police officers are keen to speak to witnesses, particularly the driver of the taxi, regarding the incident.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact PC Sally Anderson at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/6505/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

