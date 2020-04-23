Teenager suffers ‘life threatening injuries’ in crash

Police said the crash happened on Station Road, close to the junction with Hill Road at Middleton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google Archant

A 17-year-old suffered “life threatening injuries” when a car overturned into a field.

Officers were called to Station Road in Middleton, near King’s Lynn, just before 8pm yesterday.

A dark coloured Ford Fiesta was reported to have left the carriageway near to the junction with Hill Road before overturning and coming to rest in a nearby field.

A 17-year-old passenger was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with what were described as life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger, both aged 17, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Kings Lynn police investigation centre for questioning.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or has any information about it to contact the Swaffham roads and armed policing team on 101, quoting incident number 432 of April 22.