Search

Advanced search

Teenager's lifetime goal is to raise as much as possible for Big C

PUBLISHED: 09:19 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 07 November 2019

Elouise Waller, 16, is doing a charity skydive in memory of 2 loved ones. Picture: Eloiuse Waller

Elouise Waller, 16, is doing a charity skydive in memory of 2 loved ones. Picture: Eloiuse Waller

Archant

A teenager is doing a skydive for the Big C charity in memory of two loved ones.

My Auntie & GrandadMy Auntie & Grandad

Elouise Waller, 16, from Thorpe St Andrew, said: "A lot of my family has sadly been affected by this awful disease. My goal over my lifetime is to raise as much money as possible for the Big C charity.

"I'm doing this skydive in memory of two very special people. My grandad, Peter Waller, who I lost earlier this year and my auntie Mary Cooper who passed away 13 years ago.

You may also want to watch:

"She was a warm, caring lady who was hugely significant in my early years. Losing my grandad makes walking into his home very strange."

The skydive is at Beccles airfield on December 7.

She is also holding a charity gig event at the Hill House pub, Happisburgh on November 16, from 3-6pm, where she will be singing and a raffle and tombola will be held.

Most Read

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

Train services disrupted after person hit by train

Train services are disrupted after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Archant

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

‘Believe to achieve’: Major milestone celebrated as school embraces motto

Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft is celebrating after winning 100 trophies in five years. Pupils and staff held a special 100 Championships Ceremony this week. Heather Madsen, headteacher, and Johnny Lee, PE Leader, at the trophy cabinet. Pictures: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists