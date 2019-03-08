Teenager's lifetime goal is to raise as much as possible for Big C

Elouise Waller, 16, is doing a charity skydive in memory of 2 loved ones. Picture: Eloiuse Waller Archant

A teenager is doing a skydive for the Big C charity in memory of two loved ones.

Elouise Waller, 16, from Thorpe St Andrew, said: "A lot of my family has sadly been affected by this awful disease. My goal over my lifetime is to raise as much money as possible for the Big C charity.

"I'm doing this skydive in memory of two very special people. My grandad, Peter Waller, who I lost earlier this year and my auntie Mary Cooper who passed away 13 years ago.

"She was a warm, caring lady who was hugely significant in my early years. Losing my grandad makes walking into his home very strange."

The skydive is at Beccles airfield on December 7.

She is also holding a charity gig event at the Hill House pub, Happisburgh on November 16, from 3-6pm, where she will be singing and a raffle and tombola will be held.