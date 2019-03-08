Search

Teenager's hope to reunite wedding and engagement rings with owner

PUBLISHED: 17:50 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 24 October 2019

Hollie Kett with her grandmother Denise Kett. Picture: Tim Kett

A teenager is appealing for help to reunite a lost wedding and engagement ring with their owner.

Hollie Kett, 16, from Thorpe End, discovered the rings on Wednesday, October 23, near White House Farm in Sprowston.

The teenager, who was with her grandmother at the time, said they were walking along when one of the rings, which were lying in the grass, caught her eye in the sunlight.

She said: "The rings are safe and I really want to re-unite them with who ever has lost them, they're not gone for ever."

Keeping the exact details of the rings a secret, Miss Kett said she hoped the owners would get in touch with her and would be able to describe the rings in detail so she would know they were the true owners.

She said: "I'm just really concerned that somebody has lost something that's really sentimental. I wouldn't want to be the person who has lost something like that," she said.

Denise Kett, 67, Hollie's grandmother said: "I lost my engagement ring once and I was devastated by it, I found it again but for those few minutes it was a horrible feeling because it's the sort of thing that can't be replaced.

"There are a lot of memories are tied up in [a ring], it's quite an emotional thing, and somebody out there has lost two of them, hopefully we'll find who owns them."

Mrs Kett said one of the rings had a large stone, which caught the sun and made Miss Kett spot them: "I was so agog with the fact that we found them it was just 'oh my God' somebody has lost their rings and I felt quite upset by it."

She said if nobody claimed the rings they would take them to the police. "It seems everything goes on Facebook and get's spread that way."

If you think the rings may belong to you please email: newsdesk@archant.co.uk or telephone 07501 481521 to explain your link to the rings.

