Teenager rescued from baby swing by fire service
The fire service stepped in at a coastal Norfolk village to free a teenager stuck in a swing designed for babies.
A crew from Great Yarmouth was called out to a recreation ground in Hopton-on-Sea at 6.38pm on Friday.
Fire officers on the scene used small gear to release the trapped teen from the tight swing seat - by 6.55pm, their work was done.
Teenagers seeing if they can fit into baby swings has become a viral sensation on the social media app TikTok - and fire crews across the UK have been dealing with a number of incidents inspired by the craze over the last year.
Between January and May of this year, the London Fire Brigade was called out 21 times to help people trapped in swings.
It is not known whether this incident was inspired by the TikTok craze.
