Swimmer, 17, rescued after getting into problems near Gorleston pier

Published: 7:17 AM September 23, 2021

A 17-year-old was rescued off the coast of Gorleston after getting into difficulties.

The RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew was called at around 4pm after three people were seen struggling off Gorleston Beach.

The teenager was spotted in the sea near Gorleston Pier and was rescued by the lifeboat crew and taken safely to shore and transferred to the ambulance service.

The other two swimmers managed to get back to shore safely on their own.

RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have since made fresh warnings of the dangers of swimming at sea during this time of year.

Members of the public are urged to take caution due to the strong ebb tide and south easterly wind which can leave people at high risk of being swept out to sea regardless of how good a swimmer they are.

Lifeguards are also no longer on duty as we head into the autumn and winter months.