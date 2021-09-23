News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Swimmer, 17, rescued after getting into problems near Gorleston pier

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:17 AM September 23, 2021   
RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat rescues teenager

A teenager was rescued by RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew yesterday afternoon - Credit: Archant

A 17-year-old was rescued off the coast of Gorleston after getting into difficulties.

The RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew was called at around 4pm after three people were seen struggling off Gorleston Beach.

The teenager was spotted in the sea near Gorleston Pier and was rescued by the lifeboat crew and taken safely to shore and transferred to the ambulance service.

The other two swimmers managed to get back to shore safely on their own.

RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have since made fresh warnings of the dangers of swimming at sea during this time of year.

You may also want to watch:

Members of the public are urged to take caution due to the strong ebb tide and south easterly wind which can leave people at high risk of being swept out to sea regardless of how good a swimmer they are. 

Lifeguards are also no longer on duty as we head into the autumn and winter months. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
  2. 2 Chance to have your say over 4,000-home development
  3. 3 Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town in 2022
  1. 4 Teen opens American sweet shop in town
  2. 5 First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens
  3. 6 Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country
  4. 7 Reader letter: How Roy Hodgson can save Norwich City
  5. 8 'Ugly' Norfolk pub fight was sparked by act of revenge, court hears
  6. 9 New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich
  7. 10 Mum's relief at Cawston Park closure after 'hideous' restraint on son
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Chase Paul Sinha paid tribute to Wymondham's Pete Green

The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Huge concrete walled blast proof bunker on abandoned former airbase at RAF Watton

Huge blast proof bunker with acre of land for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A12-Police-Road-Closed-Crash

Norfolk Live | Updated

Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to its roof

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A nest of 'murder hornets' has been found at one Norfolk home.

Defra confirms insects found in Norfolk are not 'murder hornets'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon