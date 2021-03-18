News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teenager raises £1,000 for charity after death of twin sister

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:30 AM March 18, 2021   
Lauren Fairweather, front, who cycled 30 miles for Nelson's Journey. She did the challenge with her friend Ela Jones.

Lauren Fairweather, front, who cycled 30 miles for Nelson's Journey. She did the challenge with her friend Ela Jones. - Credit: Julie Fairweather

A teenager has used pedal power to raise over £1,000 for a child bereavement charity which helped her after her twin sister died, aged just four.

Lauren Fairweather, 17, from Hercules Road in Hellesdon, cycled 30 miles with her friend Ela Jones in just over three hours and 55 minutes for Nelson's Journey.

Miss Fairweather, who is studying hospitality and catering at City College Norwich, got support through the charity nine years ago through outward bound weekends and talking through memories.

Megan Fairweather (left) with her twin sister Lauren.

Megan Fairweather (left) with her twin sister Lauren. - Credit: Julie Fairweather

Her sister Megan died in the early hours April 21, 2008, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from a sudden heart attack after being admitted the night before.

The teenager, who has a 21-year-old brother called Jack, said: "I lost my sister and had a very hard time coping as I was very young at the time.

"Nelson's Journey are an excellent charity and have helped so many people, especially me and I just want to say thank you.

"I can’t thank this charity enough for what they done for me and how they helped me."

Megan Fairweather (left) with her brother Jack and twin sister Lauren.

Megan Fairweather (left) with her brother Jack and twin sister Lauren. - Credit: Julie Fairweather

Their mother, Julie Fairweather, 44, described Megan as stubborn, playful and happy and said the death remains a shock for the family.

She said: "It has been hard. We try to stay happy, keep her memory alive and talk about her. When Lauren was younger she was quite resilient but as she got older it got harder for her."

Jack, who was eight when his sister died, was also helped by Nelson's Journey.

"It helped them by talking to someone different. They were both more talkative and expressed their feelings more. They wanted to do more things to remember Megan," Mrs Fairweather added.

She said her daughter started cycling as her daily exercise during the lockdown and her route took her past Norwich St Faith Crematorium where Megan's life is remembered in a garden.

Lauren Fairweather, left, who cycled 30 miles for Nelson's Journey.

Lauren Fairweather, left, who cycled 30 miles for Nelson's Journey. She is pictured at the memorial plaque of her twin sister Megan, who died aged four in 2008. - Credit: Julie Fairweather

The 44-year-old added she was amazed by how much her daughter had raised.

Simon Wright, CEO of Nelson's Journey, said: "We have got a number of young people in the county who we have supported who who want to help us by taking on challenges. Lauren and Ela have raised a tremendous amount. We will be able to use that to help others."

Former Norwich South MP Simon Wright is Nelson’s Journey’s new CEO

Former Norwich South MP Simon Wright is Nelson’s Journey’s new CEO - Credit: Archant

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lauren-fairweather4





