Search

Advanced search

‘I’ll always be really grateful’: Teen’s marathon challenge after serious injury

PUBLISHED: 09:08 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 28 May 2020

Lily Smith after completing the first of seven marathons with her mum Julie. Picture: The Smith family

Lily Smith after completing the first of seven marathons with her mum Julie. Picture: The Smith family

Archant

A teenager has embarked on a marathon challenge – a year after suffering serious leg injuries in a freak sporting accident.

Lily Smith, and her mum Julie, are running seven marathons for the Raise a Rainbow appeal. Picture: The Smith familyLily Smith, and her mum Julie, are running seven marathons for the Raise a Rainbow appeal. Picture: The Smith family

In May last year, Lily Smith needed complex surgery after suffering a severe tri fracture to her right tibia and growth plate that led to her being in a full leg plaster cast for seven weeks.

With Lily’s family “forever indebted” to the care she received at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, and after the high school student had made a full recovery, they decided they wanted to give something back to the NHS.

Since last Wednesday – a year on from her accident – Lily and her mum Julie have embarked on a marathon challenge.

The mother and daughter will be running the 26.2-mile distance of a marathon between them each week for the duration of her seven-week recovery period.

Lily’s parents, Julie and Justin Smith, of Lowestoft, said: “Given the magnitude of challenges that the NHS currently face, and knowing from our own experiences how incredibly caring our doctors and nurses are, it seemed only right that with the anniversary of Lily’s accident we set our own challenge in the hope of being able to give something back.

“We are forever indebted to the James Paget Hospital for the expert care Lily received.

“The Raise a Rainbow appeal aims to improve the experience of children and their families when having to visit the hospital at an unexpected time in their lives.

“If we can help the charity on its way to achieving its target; it is worth our every effort.”

On May 20 last year the Smith’s were sitting in the A&E department of the James Paget Hospital after Lily’s sporting accident.

Mrs Smith, a teacher at Gunton Primary Academy, said: “It was made very clear to us that Lily would need surgery once the surgeon could work out how best to fix it.

“They had never seen anything like it before.

“Following more than two hours of surgery, Lily spent the next three days trying to manage the pain and cope with a full leg cast. This became her loyal companion for the next seven weeks!

“A year on, Lily is back to full fitness and thankfully will have no long-lasting effects.”

After completing her first marathon, Lily – a Year 9 student at Benjamin Britten Music Academy in Lowestoft – said: “I have never done anything like this before.

“It’s hard work but I’m enjoying the challenge!

“The doctors and nurses were so caring during my time in hospital; I’ll always be really grateful for everything they did for me.”

Raise a Rainbow appeal

With six weeks of the marathon challenge now remaining, it means that Lily and her mum still have six more marathons to complete each week.

Mrs Smith said: “Lily will run the distance of 6.2 miles every week and I will cover the remaining 20 miles.

“It’s something that neither of us has ever attempted before but feel in this current climate that we can offer our support to such an amazing cause.”

With various routes planned for the Smith’s marathon challenge, Mrs Smith added: “We would appreciate any support you can give, even if it’s simply cheering us on as we run around the town.

“Any money raised is going to the hospital’s Raise a Rainbow appeal, which is aiming to provide a purpose built Bereavement area in the Accident and Emergency Department for families being given the worst news of their lives and to also create a special area in A&E for children.”

Visit www.jpaget-charity.org.uk/fundraisers/lilys-marathon-challenge for further details and to pledge your support.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

See inside this rare 1970s townhouse in Norwich city centre for sale for £425,000

This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Amazing drone footage shows vast scale of tomato greenhouse project outside Norwich

An aerial photo showing construction work on two giant new tomato greenhouses at the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, outside Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

10 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Gastro pub launches ‘no queue’ takeaway fish and chips on a Friday

The fish and chip box supper. Pic: The Pigs

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

Amazing drone footage shows vast scale of tomato greenhouse project outside Norwich

An aerial photo showing construction work on two giant new tomato greenhouses at the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, outside Norwich. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24