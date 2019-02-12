Search

Teenager’s anger at hit and run driver who mowed her down in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 16:55 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 01 March 2019

Jasmine Pottle, 15, who was injured by a hit and run driver in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Jasmine Pottle, 15, who was injured by a hit and run driver in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A teenager has told of her anger at the driver who knocked her over and drove off.

Jasmine Pottle (left) and her sister Katya Pettit, 12 Picture: Chris BishopJasmine Pottle (left) and her sister Katya Pettit, 12 Picture: Chris Bishop

Jasmine Pottle, 15, was walking home from King Edward VII Academy in King’s Lynn on Wednesday when she was hit by a black Audi on the crossing outside the Woolpack pub at the junction of Tennyson Avenue and Gaywood Road.

Miss Pottle, from Walpole Road, North Lynn, was with her younger sister Katya Pettit, 12, when the collision occurred.

“I was crossing the road by the Woolpack pub, the traffic light was red but this car didn’t stop,” she said.

The crossing in King's Lynn where the hit and run crash happened Picture: Chris BishopThe crossing in King's Lynn where the hit and run crash happened Picture: Chris Bishop

“It ran over my foot and hit into my hip, which made me go to the floor. I cut my knee and have bruising all over my foot and back of my leg.”

The driver stopped briefly after the collision but then continued driving down Tennyson Avenue.

“I wasn’t upset at first,” Miss Pottle said. “I was more angry that he hit me and the fact that he didn’t come out to see if I was okay or anything. When it happened I just got up and walked because I felt embarrassed and my school mates started walking over.

Turya Pettit and baby Zakira Pettit Picture: Chris BishopTurya Pettit and baby Zakira Pettit Picture: Chris Bishop

“I didn’t see anything, all I know is that it was a black Audi.”

Mum Turya Pettit 36, took her daughter to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital when she got home and is thankful that she didn’t suffer any broken bones.

Mrs Pettit said: “She has got tissue damage to her leg, so it’s a case of resting it and to try and use it as much as she can, but not overdo it.

“The school have been understanding, but Jasmine is in year 11 and starts her mock exams next week, she can’t afford to be off.”

The family want the person to come forward as they are worried it may happen again, and next time could be a lot worse.

Mrs Pettit said: “We want him to just come forward and admit he did hit someone, he should have stopped in the first place to see if she was alright.”

Miss Pottle thinks may have seen the black Audi again yesterday, February 28 driving down Tennyson Avenue, possibly going through the same route.

Police say the collision happened around 3.15pm on Wednesday, February 27. The male driver of the Audi is described as having glasses and a short grey/white beard.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information or dash cam footage of it should contact PC Maria Lambert at King’s Lynn police station on 101.

