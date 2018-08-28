Search

Norfolk teen meets idol Ed Sheeran who inspired him to take up performing

PUBLISHED: 17:56 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:05 11 December 2018

Scott Ribbons with his guitar which was signed by Ed Sheeran when the pop superstar visited Access Creative College in Norwich last week. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Scott Ribbons with his guitar which was signed by Ed Sheeran when the pop superstar visited Access Creative College in Norwich last week. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

For one 16-year-old boy from Norfolk, Thursday, December 6 started like any other weekday.

Get up, catch the bus and go to class.

Get up, catch the bus and go to class.

That was until he  found out his idol and world famous pop star Ed Sheeran was hosting a secret talk at the building next to his college.

Scott Ribbons, 16 and from Bradwell, started playing the guitar and singing five years ago, inspired by the pop sensation who grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk.

Like Ed did, Scott has been honing his singing and song writing skills at Access Creative College in Norwich, which provides college and degree courses in music performance and technology.

Like Ed did, Scott has been honing his singing and song writing skills at Access Creative College in Norwich, which provides college and degree courses in music performance and technology.

As the event at Epic Studios was invite only, Scott had an agonising wait outside of the main room where the Q&A session was hosted before he got to meet his idol.

He said: “Thankfully I was able to get as close to the door as possible so I could hear everything that was being said.

“I was a bit gutted I was not able to ask him a question though.”

It wasn’t long before the teenager was able to meet his inspiration, as he battled security to ask Ed if he could sign his guitar.

“It really was a dream come true for me. I love Ed as an artist and to be able to meet him and then for him to sign my guitar is just so special.

“It is a day I definitely won’t forget,” he said.

Scott said it is Ed’s all-round musical talent that makes him an idol.

“The fact that he went to the college really does give you a lot of hope and belief that you can achieve something close to what Ed has,” he said.

The 16-year-old said he sings a variety of modern pop songs as well as a number of Ed Sheeran covers including his favourite You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.

He is currently part of a band called Vapour, which he and three other college students formed one month ago.

Scott also plays in a duo with his girlfriend Emily, performing in various bars in the Great Yarmouth and Beccles area.

