Search

Advanced search

Teenager with gender identity issues and mental health problems died after overdose, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 18:07 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 10 September 2019

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn pictured in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn pictured in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A teenager who struggled with gender identity and mental health issues died after taking an overdose, an inquest has heard.

Tyla Cook, 16, from Church Road in Wretton, near King's Lynn, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn on November 15, 2017.

A five-day inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich started on September 10 and was attended by his mother, Stacey Drake, and grandmother.

Witness evidence said the teenager, who was born a girl, identified as a boy and suffered with anxiety and depression and had recently been diagnosed with autism.

He had not started any form of gender transition.

Mr Cook had also been an inpatient at the Dragonfly Unit in Lowestoft, run by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, for his eating problems from May to August 2017 and continued to stay under the trust's care.

Giving evidence, Annabella Hudson, who was Mr Cook's care provider at the time, said during a one-to-one session at Thurlow House, in King's Lynn, in November he said he had taken an overdose of an over the counter drug that morning.

She said: "The day before he had been more talkative but there was a noticeable change. He wasn't communicating at all. I felt worried. Something definitely had happened.

"I knew I wanted him to go to hospital to be checked. I couldn't persuade him. He had shut down. He was not talking and had his head in his hands.

"I knew the only way we could get him to hospital was to hold him forcibly to remove him."

After the paramedics arrived, called by Thurlow House staff, two paramedics and three Thurlow House staff members had to carry him to the ambulance.

Mrs Hudson said Mr Cook's mother verbally agreed to him being moved this way and the NHS professional stayed with the teenager in the ambulance where he was "very stressed".

Mrs Hudson added that after the teenager arrived at the QEH he was sedated.

The inquest heard Mr Cook was put into an induced coma and on the morning of November 15, he had a cardiac arrest and died.

The inquest heard how a doctor believed his heart was weakened by a blood clot or the induced coma, according to Miss Drake.

The inquest continues.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free bacon rolls for first 100 customers at new Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee drive-thru is opening in Necton. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

£2m refurb for Norfolk hotel where Princess Diana was born

The Leonard Cheshire Park House Hotel at Sandringham Picture: Archant

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

‘You don’t expect it’: Attempted murder arrest leaves residents of quiet street in shock

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

City will relish ultimate test pledges England U21 new boy Todd

Norwich City and England Under-21s' attacker Todd Cantwell has had a stunning start to the new season Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists