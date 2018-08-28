Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of Christmas Day town centre assault

A teenager was arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of common assault Picture: Archant

A 16-year-old boy is today facing questioning over a Christmas Day assault in west Norfolk.

The teenager was arrested in connection with a common assault in King’s Lynn town centre on Christmas Day.

He was brought into custody after video footage of the incident circulated on social media and will be question about it on Boxing Day.

A Tweet from the Norfolk Police account said: “Norfolk Police are investigating an allegation of common assault at King’s Lynn town on Christmas Day following the posting of a video of the incident on Facebook.

“A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with this incident tonight (Christmas Day) and is in Police custody.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is taking place and the youth will be questioned later today (Boxing Day).”

