Teenager arrested on fake firearm charge
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in the Norwich area.
Officers were called to Waldegrave, Bowthorpe, at 5.50pm on Sunday after reports of anti-social behaviour.
A man in his late teens remains in police custody in connection with the incident, police confirmed.
It comes after Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch (BNW) had posted about groups of youths disrupting residents.
A social media post on Sunday said: "We were very disappointed to have received multiple calls today in regards to a large group gathering on the Three Score park.
"We notified police and made our way to the scene in plain clothes so we could monitor the situation.
"Police attended and dispersed the group, but were shocked when another group actually turned up and started playing football whilst police were stood there."
BNW members said they will continue to monitor the situation and pass intelligence on to the police.
There were also reports of youths causing anti-social behaviour on Saturday with BNW posting about alleged attempts to break into gardens and damage property.
CCTV and bodycam footage was passed on to police by BNW following these reports.