Teen airlifted to hospital as two men are injured in crash

PUBLISHED: 11:06 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 04 September 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called out. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

A teenager was airlifted to hospital following a crash on a rural road.

Emergency services were called out about 5pm on Sunday, September 1, to reports of a collision at Geldeston, near Beccles.

Police, the East of England Service NHS Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were alerted after two men were injured in the crash.

A spokesman for EEAST said: "We were called to Geldeston shortly before 5pm on Sunday to reports of a collision.

"An ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended and treated two males at the scene before transporting one patient to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further assessment and care."

With the Anglia Two helicopter called out at 5.49pm, it landed close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team and police with a man in his teens who had been involved in the crash.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "Doctor Nicola Wallace-King and critical care paramedic Carl Smith fully assessed and treated the patient, providing A and E level care at the scene.

"The patient was flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."

