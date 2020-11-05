Teenager airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Crown Road was closed for close to five hours after a crash between a motorcycle and a Mitsubishi L200 in Great Yarmouth. The 17--year-old rider was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge Picture: Martin Eastwood Archant

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a collision in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services were called to Crown Road at the junction with Russell Road just after 4.30pm on Wednesday (November 4).

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said a 17-year-old man had been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remained in a serious but stable condition.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a Mitsubishi L200.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The road was closed for close to five hours while emergency services attended and scene investigations were carried out.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

“One patient was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further care.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 277 of November 4.