Missing teenage swimmers spark search

PUBLISHED: 20:48 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:48 29 July 2020

Lowestoft Lifeboat involved in a previous search. Picture: RNLI/Mick Howes

Archant

Search and rescue teams responded after two teenage swimmers disappeared from view as they swam in the sea off the east coast.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat, Patsy Knight, was called out at 4.05pm on Wednesday, July 29 along with HM Coastguard rescue teams from Gorleston and Lowestoft to search for the missing swimmers.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: “We were tasked to search the coast north of Corton towards Hopton to look for two males who had not been seen since going into the sea earlier.

“The tide was ‘on the flood’ - so anyone in the water would be drifting towards Lowestoft.

“We searched for around 30 minutes but were stood down after two teenage boys were located safe and well on the beach by the shore rescue teams.”

