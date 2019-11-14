Search

Advanced search

Teenage motorcyclist 'lucky to be alive' after crash

14 November, 2019 - 17:08
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

Archant

A teenage motorcyclist is "lucky to be alive" after suffering serious injuries in a crash with a car, his mother said.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said her 18-year-old son cannot remember what happened in the accident, and she has issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The crash happened in Taverham and the A1067 Fakenham Road was closed between Fir Covert Road and Sandy Lane for more than four hours.

You may also want to watch:

Mother and son live together in Norwich and she described the road as a "deathtrap".

Emergency services were called to the crash at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, November 12.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he remains.

His mother said: "He's lucky to be alive and it will be a long road to recovery."

Witnesses should call Norfolk police on 101, quoting reference number 305 from Tuesday, November 12.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Relief as A47 Bascule Bridge reopens following ‘fault’

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft was stuck in the upright position and closed in both directions following a “technical fault”. Picture: Lowestoft Central

How wanted sex offender worked as nurse in mental health hospital

Albert Walker at the Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2011. Photo: Submitted

Woman’s head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus company calls for action after unruly schoolchildren ‘run riot’ on town route

A school and a bus company are looking at ways to tackle children's unruly behaviour on buses. One driver said they were

Woman’s head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Getting ready to celebrate the Sportlink GP Series in style

Action from the Valentine's 10k earlier this year - part of the excellent Sportlink Grand Prix Series. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Labour candidate refuses to step aside as part of ‘Remain alliance’

Emma Corlett has refused calls for her to stand aside in North Norfolk Pictures: supplied by Emma Corlett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists