Teenage motorcyclist 'lucky to be alive' after crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google Archant

A teenage motorcyclist is "lucky to be alive" after suffering serious injuries in a crash with a car, his mother said.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said her 18-year-old son cannot remember what happened in the accident, and she has issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The crash happened in Taverham and the A1067 Fakenham Road was closed between Fir Covert Road and Sandy Lane for more than four hours.

Mother and son live together in Norwich and she described the road as a "deathtrap".

Emergency services were called to the crash at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, November 12.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he remains.

His mother said: "He's lucky to be alive and it will be a long road to recovery."

Witnesses should call Norfolk police on 101, quoting reference number 305 from Tuesday, November 12.