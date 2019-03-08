Search

Teenager found dead at her home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:46 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 04 September 2019

A 17-year-old student died by hanging at her Norfolk home, an inquest has heard. Pictured, Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Photo: Archant

A 17-year-old student died by hanging at her Norfolk home, an inquest heard today.

Grace May Clare, lived at Moorlands Cross Road, in Banham, near Attleborough.

She died at her home address on Saturday, April 6, an inquest opening in to the teenager's death heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court today, (Wednesday, September 4).

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, heard how she was identified by her stepfather, David Bates.

Kate Bates, Grace's mother, said her daughter was born on September 14, 2001, and lived in Banham, where she was a student.

Ms Lake also heard Grace's medical cause of death, which was given by Dr Ahsan Ali, a consultant histopathologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, was due to hanging.

The inquest will take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court, on Monday, November 4.

- Need help? Call the free Samaritans helpline on 116 123 from anywhere in the UK.

