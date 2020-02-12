'Keep fighting Ole': Support for talented footballer injured in serious crash

Keen footballer Ole Alexander, a popular Bungay Town FC player, was injured in a car crash. Picture: The Parker family

Football clubs from across Norfolk and Suffolk have united in sending support to a talented teenager who was seriously injured in a car crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Young couple Ole Alexander and Chloe Parker were injured in a car crash. Picture: The Parker family Young couple Ole Alexander and Chloe Parker were injured in a car crash. Picture: The Parker family

Bungay Town footballer Ole Alexander was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a "horrific" crash where his vehicle careered off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The 17-year-old was driving on the B1123 road, just outside of Halesworth, on Friday (February 7) with his girlfriend Chloe Parker a passenger in the car when the drama unfolded about 7.45pm.

After careering off the road, Ole, from Oulton Broad in Lowestoft, was trapped and unconscious in the vehicle as Chloe, from Holton, helped her seriously injured boyfriend.

We would like to thank all the support from the Football Family concerning our 1st team and U18 player Olly Alexander, he is in Addenbrokes Hospital, and we as a club, with the trust of his parents and family will update you in due course#ollyisafighter — Bungay Town FC (@BungayTownFC) February 9, 2020

Relatives of 16-year-old Chloe hailed the Bungay High School student for her "calm, quick thinking" actions at the scene.

A spokesman for the Parker family said: "It was a horrific car accident as the vehicle came off the road and hit a tree at full impact.

"Bearing in mind it was dark, and the car was upside down on its roof, Chloe stayed amazingly calm.

Chloe Parker in her army cadets uniform. Picture: The Parker family Chloe Parker in her army cadets uniform. Picture: The Parker family

"She was straight into action by getting Ole's airways clear before putting him in the recovery position, while they were trapped inside."

Despite suffering injuries herself, Chloe managed to climb out of a broken window and called the emergency services.

The family spokesman added: "It's all thanks to Chloe's training as she has been taught at Bungay Army Cadets over the years and has worked her way up to be a Lance Corporal."

The two teenagers were both taken to hospital following the crash.

After suffering head and facial injuries, battling Ole is understood to have regained consciousness on Saturday, and he has been hailed as a "proper fighter" as he continues his recovery in hospital.

Bungay Town FC director of football, Richard Daniels, said: "Ole is still in Addenbrooke's and I have spoken to his dad, who is very, very positive.

"The wider football family has rallied round and sent so many amazing well wishes, and as a football club we are 100 per cent behind Ole and the family."

Support from the 'football family'

The "thoughts and prayers" of football clubs, groups and followers across the region have gone out to "star" footballer, Ole Alexander.

The Bungay FC first team and U18 player has been urged to "keep fighting" by his teammates, and the wider "football family."

Described as "a promising full back" by club officials, the 17-year-old only broke into the first team this season, and has made 16 appearances scoring twice.

A scheduled Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Youth League East Division clash between Wroxham U18 and Bungay U18 on Tuesday night (February 11) was postponed by both clubs.

Statements on the Black Dogs website and Twitter page said: "First team and Under 18s player Ole Alexander was injured in a road traffic accident on Friday, and we wish him well in his recovery.

"We would like to thank all the support from the football family concerning Ole, he is in Addenbrooke's Hospital, and we as a club, with the trust of his parents and family, will update you in due course."

Among those sending out best wishes to Ole, his family and everyone at Bungay, and calling for him to make a "speedy recovery," were Suffolk FA, Lowestoft Town, Shrublands, Waveney, Kirkley and Pakefield, Caister, East Point Sports Norfolk & Suffolk Youth Football League, Needham Market, Wroxham, Gorleston, Sheringham, Blofield, Hadleigh United, East Harling, Long Stratton, Norton, Hopton, Watton, Horsford, Great Yarmouth, Earsham, Yelverton and Firside Athletic.

Emergency services response

Three fire crews, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and police were alerted following reports of a crash on the B1123, near Henham and Blythburgh, at 7.47pm on February 7.

A police spokesman said witnesses were being sought after two casualties - both from the same vehicle - were involved in the two-vehicle road traffic collision.

It is understood that the two vehicles did not collide.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said Anglia Two was scrambled at 8.04pm to assist EEAST, police and fire teams with a teenage man who was injured in a road traffic collision.

With the helicopter landing close to the scene, the spokesman added: "Doctor Chris Chadwick and critical care paramedic Liam Sagi provided advanced critical care, including administering pain relief, assisting with the patient's breathing and use of a specialist monitor to assess the extent of the patient's injuries.

"The patient was then packaged for transport and flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further treatment."

An ambulance service spokesman added: "We were called at 7.49pm on Friday with reports of a collision on the B1123 in Henham.

"One person was taken to James Paget University Hospital by land ambulance and one person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance."

Witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, should call Lowestoft police on 101 quoting CAD 365 of February 7.