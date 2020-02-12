Search

Advanced search

'Keep fighting Ole': Support for talented footballer injured in serious crash

PUBLISHED: 14:46 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 12 February 2020

Keen footballer Ole Alexander, a popular Bungay Town FC player, was injured in a car crash. Picture: The Parker family

Keen footballer Ole Alexander, a popular Bungay Town FC player, was injured in a car crash. Picture: The Parker family

Football clubs from across Norfolk and Suffolk have united in sending support to a talented teenager who was seriously injured in a car crash.

Young couple Ole Alexander and Chloe Parker were injured in a car crash. Picture: The Parker familyYoung couple Ole Alexander and Chloe Parker were injured in a car crash. Picture: The Parker family

Bungay Town footballer Ole Alexander was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a "horrific" crash where his vehicle careered off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The 17-year-old was driving on the B1123 road, just outside of Halesworth, on Friday (February 7) with his girlfriend Chloe Parker a passenger in the car when the drama unfolded about 7.45pm.

After careering off the road, Ole, from Oulton Broad in Lowestoft, was trapped and unconscious in the vehicle as Chloe, from Holton, helped her seriously injured boyfriend.

Relatives of 16-year-old Chloe hailed the Bungay High School student for her "calm, quick thinking" actions at the scene.

A spokesman for the Parker family said: "It was a horrific car accident as the vehicle came off the road and hit a tree at full impact.

"Bearing in mind it was dark, and the car was upside down on its roof, Chloe stayed amazingly calm.

Chloe Parker in her army cadets uniform. Picture: The Parker familyChloe Parker in her army cadets uniform. Picture: The Parker family

"She was straight into action by getting Ole's airways clear before putting him in the recovery position, while they were trapped inside."

Despite suffering injuries herself, Chloe managed to climb out of a broken window and called the emergency services.

The family spokesman added: "It's all thanks to Chloe's training as she has been taught at Bungay Army Cadets over the years and has worked her way up to be a Lance Corporal."

The two teenagers were both taken to hospital following the crash.

After suffering head and facial injuries, battling Ole is understood to have regained consciousness on Saturday, and he has been hailed as a "proper fighter" as he continues his recovery in hospital.

Bungay Town FC director of football, Richard Daniels, said: "Ole is still in Addenbrooke's and I have spoken to his dad, who is very, very positive.

"The wider football family has rallied round and sent so many amazing well wishes, and as a football club we are 100 per cent behind Ole and the family."

Support from the 'football family'

The "thoughts and prayers" of football clubs, groups and followers across the region have gone out to "star" footballer, Ole Alexander.

The Bungay FC first team and U18 player has been urged to "keep fighting" by his teammates, and the wider "football family."

Described as "a promising full back" by club officials, the 17-year-old only broke into the first team this season, and has made 16 appearances scoring twice.

A scheduled Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Youth League East Division clash between Wroxham U18 and Bungay U18 on Tuesday night (February 11) was postponed by both clubs.

Statements on the Black Dogs website and Twitter page said: "First team and Under 18s player Ole Alexander was injured in a road traffic accident on Friday, and we wish him well in his recovery.

"We would like to thank all the support from the football family concerning Ole, he is in Addenbrooke's Hospital, and we as a club, with the trust of his parents and family, will update you in due course."

Among those sending out best wishes to Ole, his family and everyone at Bungay, and calling for him to make a "speedy recovery," were Suffolk FA, Lowestoft Town, Shrublands, Waveney, Kirkley and Pakefield, Caister, East Point Sports Norfolk & Suffolk Youth Football League, Needham Market, Wroxham, Gorleston, Sheringham, Blofield, Hadleigh United, East Harling, Long Stratton, Norton, Hopton, Watton, Horsford, Great Yarmouth, Earsham, Yelverton and Firside Athletic.

Emergency services response

Three fire crews, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and police were alerted following reports of a crash on the B1123, near Henham and Blythburgh, at 7.47pm on February 7.

A police spokesman said witnesses were being sought after two casualties - both from the same vehicle - were involved in the two-vehicle road traffic collision.

It is understood that the two vehicles did not collide.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said Anglia Two was scrambled at 8.04pm to assist EEAST, police and fire teams with a teenage man who was injured in a road traffic collision.

With the helicopter landing close to the scene, the spokesman added: "Doctor Chris Chadwick and critical care paramedic Liam Sagi provided advanced critical care, including administering pain relief, assisting with the patient's breathing and use of a specialist monitor to assess the extent of the patient's injuries.

"The patient was then packaged for transport and flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further treatment."

An ambulance service spokesman added: "We were called at 7.49pm on Friday with reports of a collision on the B1123 in Henham.

"One person was taken to James Paget University Hospital by land ambulance and one person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance."

Witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, should call Lowestoft police on 101 quoting CAD 365 of February 7.

Most Read

‘We have soldiers around the town’: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to protest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Police chief to leave due to Norfolk travel distances

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has voiced his frustration over the amount of travelling that the job requires of him. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates

Man back from ‘jaws of death’ after huge tumour removed from belly

Reza Khosravi underwent a bowel transplant operation after being diagnosed with a rare cancer. Picture: Irina Valentino

City restaurant fights back after low food hygiene rating

Spice Lounge has recently been awarded a 4 star food hygiene rating. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Driver flees after crashing into garden fence

A driver fleed in their vehicle after crashing on Neatherd Road at the junction with Matsell Way in Dereham. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24