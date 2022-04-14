Review
Scottish band Teenage Fanclub show why they still matter at Norwich Waterfront
- Credit: Paul Jones
There are a whole tranche of bands who released great albums during lockdown, but their fans never really got the chance to hear them live.
Scottish indie band Teenage Fanclub are one of them, having released the excellent Endless Arcade in 2021, their twelfth studio album and in my opinion their best since 2000's Howdy.
But finally, after a couple of covid cancellations, they arrived at Norwich Waterfront for a delightful 100-minute set spanning pretty much all of their 33-year career.
It's fair to say that Teenage Fanclub are a band who go under the radar somewhat. I remember watching a documentary on Scottish music recently in which all sorts of 'music experts' rightly proclaimed they could, and should, have been much, much bigger. But they also agreed the band were probably better for not being massive.
And over the years they have been cited by numerous big acts, including Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, as a major influence on their own careers.
However, when seen live there's no hint of regret at any of the above, just the sight of five musicians enjoying playing great songs and appearing to be truly thankful others enjoy being there to watch and listen.
And very enjoyable it is, as the enthusiastic crowd enjoys singing along to old classics like The Concept and What You Do To Me, as well as the newer stuff such as Home, Everything Is Falling Apart and the delicious new single I Left A Light On.
As always with this band, the sound is exquisite and harmonies delightful. We're sent into the night with wide smiles on our faces and joy in our heart.
It was great to have them back in the fine city.