Teenage cyclist moved to Addenbrooke's after crash with bus

A teenager is in a stable condition in hospital following a serious collision involving a bus and a cyclist.

The cyclist - a 13-year-old girl - was initially taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment but she was later airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where she remains.

Emergency services were called out about 7.58am on Thursday, January 9, after the collision near a post office on High Street, Kessingland.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and police were alerted following the crash as the road was closed for more than two-and-a-half hours.

Witnesses are being sought in connection with the crash.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called shortly after 8am on Thursday, January 9, following reports of a collision in High Street involving a bus and a cyclist.

"The cyclist - a 13-year-old teenage girl - was initially taken by ambulance to James Paget Hospital but was later flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital with potentially life-changing and life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a stable condition.

"Inquiries are ongoing with witnesses still very much sought."

A spokesman for the air ambulance said the Anglia One helicopter was scrambled to Kessingland at 8.40am.

The spokesman said: "Doctor Nicola Wallace-King and critical care paramedic Andy Downes provided A and E level care at the scene, including giving the patient a full assessment, administering pain relief and splinting their injuries.

"The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to James Paget Hospital, by road ambulance, for further treatment."

The air ambulance was then scrambled to James Paget Hospital just after noon on January 9 to "transfer a teenager who had been involved in a road traffic collision to Addenbrooke's Hospital."

The teenager was sedated during the transfer.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured any dashcam footage should call the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting cad reference 53 of January 9, on 101 or email peter.partridge@suffolk.pnn.police.uk