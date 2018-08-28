Search

Advanced search

Teenager injured following fall on busy road

PUBLISHED: 16:36 28 December 2018

A teenager was hurt on Marine Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A teenager was hurt on Marine Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A teenager has been taken to hospital following an incident on a busy road.

The emergency services were called out following reports that a teenage boy had suffered a fall in Marine Parade, Lowestoft on Friday lunchtime (December 28).

Traffic delays were reported as police and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust attended the scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 12.05pm with reports of a fall in Marine Parade, Lowestoft.

“We sent one ambulance and took a teenager to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment.”

The teenage boy is believed to have suffered a possible medical episode, and he suffered some injuries in the fall.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 12.10pm on Friday, December 28 following reports of a man in the road with a bike on Marine Parade, Lowestoft.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Win a luxury weekend for two at The Marylebone in London

Inside a stunning suite

10 pretty Lancashire villages that you should visit

Pretty Lancashire villages

7 great walks in the Ribble Valley and the Forest of Bowland

This view Stonyhurst College at Hurst Green is well worth a short detour

Win a luxury break for two at Armathwaite Hall in the Lake District

The hotel is full of original features

10 great spring walks in Lancashire

The ancient village of Downham

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fears of freezing temperatures due to polar vortex shock downplayed by local forecaster

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans to demolish football ground revealed

Emerald Park is set to be demolished and replaced with 97 houses should Gorleston FC receive planning permission for their new stadium. Picture: James Bass

TEAM NEWS: Hammer blow for Canaries with Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis ruled out for weeks

Emi Buendia was forced off with an ankle problem on Boxing Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists