Teenager injured following fall on busy road

A teenager was hurt on Marine Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A teenager has been taken to hospital following an incident on a busy road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The emergency services were called out following reports that a teenage boy had suffered a fall in Marine Parade, Lowestoft on Friday lunchtime (December 28).

Traffic delays were reported as police and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust attended the scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 12.05pm with reports of a fall in Marine Parade, Lowestoft.

“We sent one ambulance and took a teenager to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment.”

The teenage boy is believed to have suffered a possible medical episode, and he suffered some injuries in the fall.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 12.10pm on Friday, December 28 following reports of a man in the road with a bike on Marine Parade, Lowestoft.”