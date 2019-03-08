Teenage biker who lost leg in 'terrifying' crash says his 'life is on hold'

Charlie Winter lost part of his lower right leg after a motorcycle accident on the junction with Newmarket Road and Lime Tree Road. Photo: Google Streetview Archant

A teenager who had his lower leg amputated after a "terrifying" motorcycle accident has pleaded for help tracing the doctor who held his hand after the crash.

Charlie Winter suffered the life-changing injuries to his right leg when his motorcycle was involved in a car crash in Norwich in June.

The 18-year-old was riding his Yamaha motorbike on Newmarket Road at 1.19pm on Wednesday, June 12, when he was involved in a collision with a red Alfa Romeo at the Lime Tree Road junction.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) with serious leg injuries and had to have his right leg amputated below the knee.

And now Mr Winter and his family are pleading for help tracing witnesses to the accident, including the driver of a small white van, travelling on Lime Tree Road at the time of the collision, and a female doctor who assisted at the scene immediately after.

Mr Winter, from West Earlham, said: "The collision was a terrifying experience and every part of my life has now changed.

"The simplest things are so much harder than they used to be and my life is on hold at the moment whilst I adjust to losing part of my leg.

"I was supposed to take my driving test next week and now I can't even think about getting behind the wheel of a car.

"I would urge anyone who has any information about the collision to come forward, especially the driver of the white van who was driving down Lime Tree Road at the time.

"This is going to have a massive impact on the rest of my life and one quick phone call to the police could help with the investigation.

"I would also ask the female doctor who was with me immediately after the collision to come forward so I can thank her.

"She held my hand right up until the time I was taken to hospital in the ambulance and may also have information which could help."

PC Kayleigh Whittock said: "Despite making a number of enquiries we have not been able to identify the driver of the van.

"We believe the driver could have witnessed the collision and may have important information which could help.

"I would urge the driver, or anyone with information, to contact police.

"We would also like to trace a female doctor who assisted Charlie at the scene immediately after the collision and would ask her also to get in contact with us."

Anyone with information about the collision should contact PC Kayleigh Whittock at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or email Kayleigh.Whittock@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.