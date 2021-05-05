Teen in serious condition after bank holiday crash

Published: 4:58 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM May 5, 2021

A teenager remains in a serious condition after a crash between a motorbike and a car on bank holiday Monday.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Monday, May 3, between a black and orange KTM Motorbike and a blue Seat Toleda on Hellesdon Road, in Norwich.

The teenage motorcyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for any information about manner of driving prior to the collision.

Please contact PC David Reed of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference CAD 202 of 3 May 2021 or Email David.reed@norfolk.police.uk