News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Teen in serious condition after bank holiday crash

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:58 PM May 5, 2021    Updated: 5:23 PM May 5, 2021
Police are appealing for any information about manner of driving prior to the collision. 

Police are appealing for any information about manner of driving prior to the collision. - Credit: James Bass

A teenager remains in a serious condition after a crash between a motorbike and a car on bank holiday Monday. 

The incident happened at around 2pm on Monday, May 3, between a black and orange KTM Motorbike and a blue Seat Toleda on Hellesdon Road, in Norwich.

The teenage motorcyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a serious condition.  

Police are appealing for any information about manner of driving prior to the collision.  

Please contact PC David Reed of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference CAD 202 of 3 May 2021 or Email David.reed@norfolk.police.uk 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Families faced hour-long queues for rides at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground.

Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The former Newlands Country House hotel in Halesworth Road, Reydon,

Housing

See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Bungay High School positive Covid test

School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Turner of Aspect Housing.

Tributes to 'brilliant man' devoted to helping Norwich homeless

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon