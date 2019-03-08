'It made his night' - Norwich City-mad four-year-old given Pukki's shirt
When a Norwich City mad four-year-old took his special Teemu Pukki poster to City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, the thought of meeting his footballing hero was just a dream.
Not only did Oscar Drewery's dream become reality, but he also received a gift from the star striker - his warm-up top.
Oscar and his dad, Joe, from Gorleston, were holding up an 'I love Pukki' sign - made by the youngster - in their seats in the South stand at Carrow Road on Friday night, when the Norwich City ace noticed the poster.
Mr Drewery said Pukki then came running over to say hello to Oscar and gave him his warm-up shirt.
Oscar's mum, Katie, said despite the top being extra large in size, her son insisted on wearing it because his “best friend gave it to him”.
Mrs Drewery said: “It made his night because Pukki is one of his favourite players.
“Pukki also gave Oscar a pat on the head so he didn't want to wash his hair afterwards.”
Following City's 2-2 draw with Reading on Wednesday, April 10, the youngster was pictured on the front of the Pink Un being lifted in the air by his dad.
The pair have been visiting Carrow Road since Oscar was just one, and have loved every minute of this season's promotion push.
The four-year-old has a Norwich City-themed bedroom, which includes four City shirts, a Teemu Pukki poster and a Canaries duvet cover.
Mrs Drewery said the first thing Oscar does when he gets home from school is run upstairs to get changed into one of his four Norwich City shirts.
“He's the biggest fan I know. We're always playing Norwich songs in the house and he'll go out into the garden pretending to be one of the players,” she said.
Now, the ambitious fan is hoping to catch they eye of another one of City's players by designing a new poster in time for Saturday night's game against Blackburn Rovers.
His favourite players include goalkeeper Tim Krul, Onel Hernández and Moritz Leitner,
Oscar said he is looking forward to City clinching promotion so he can watch his two favourite Premier League players – Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford – in action at Carrow Road.