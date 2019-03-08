'It made his night' - Norwich City-mad four-year-old given Pukki's shirt

Oscar Drewery, four, was given Teemu Pukki's warm-up shirt after he took a 'I love Pukki' sign to Norwich's game against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. Picture: Katie Drewery Archant

When a Norwich City mad four-year-old took his special Teemu Pukki poster to City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, the thought of meeting his footballing hero was just a dream.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Not only did Oscar Drewery's dream become reality, but he also received a gift from the star striker - his warm-up top.

Oscar and his dad, Joe, from Gorleston, were holding up an 'I love Pukki' sign - made by the youngster - in their seats in the South stand at Carrow Road on Friday night, when the Norwich City ace noticed the poster.

Mr Drewery said Pukki then came running over to say hello to Oscar and gave him his warm-up shirt.

Football mad four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery playing in the garden at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Football mad four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery playing in the garden at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Oscar's mum, Katie, said despite the top being extra large in size, her son insisted on wearing it because his “best friend gave it to him”.

Mrs Drewery said: “It made his night because Pukki is one of his favourite players.

“Pukki also gave Oscar a pat on the head so he didn't want to wash his hair afterwards.”

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery, centre, with his family, mum and dad, Katie and Joe, and his brothers, Jake, two, and Riley, five months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery, centre, with his family, mum and dad, Katie and Joe, and his brothers, Jake, two, and Riley, five months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Following City's 2-2 draw with Reading on Wednesday, April 10, the youngster was pictured on the front of the Pink Un being lifted in the air by his dad.

The pair have been visiting Carrow Road since Oscar was just one, and have loved every minute of this season's promotion push.

The four-year-old has a Norwich City-themed bedroom, which includes four City shirts, a Teemu Pukki poster and a Canaries duvet cover.

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at home in Gorleston with his framed picture of himself on the front of the Pink'Un. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at home in Gorleston with his framed picture of himself on the front of the Pink'Un. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mrs Drewery said the first thing Oscar does when he gets home from school is run upstairs to get changed into one of his four Norwich City shirts.

“He's the biggest fan I know. We're always playing Norwich songs in the house and he'll go out into the garden pretending to be one of the players,” she said.

Now, the ambitious fan is hoping to catch they eye of another one of City's players by designing a new poster in time for Saturday night's game against Blackburn Rovers.

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery with his dad Joe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery with his dad Joe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

His favourite players include goalkeeper Tim Krul, Onel Hernández and Moritz Leitner,

Oscar said he is looking forward to City clinching promotion so he can watch his two favourite Premier League players – Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford – in action at Carrow Road.