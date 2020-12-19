News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Teemu Pukki's baby! Joy for City striker and wife as they welcome second child

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:50 PM December 19, 2020   
Teemu Pukki scored twice in the Canaries win over Bristol City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Imag

Teemu Pukki scored twice in the Canaries win over Bristol City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He is used to hearing the word baby sang at him from the terraces - as the famous chant goes.

But there was a different type of baby joy for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki today, with the club confirming he had become a father for the second time.

Last night, Pukki's wife Kirsikka gave birth to the couple's second child.

The pair have welcomed a second daughter into the world, who they have named Ella, following the birth of their eldest Olivia in December 2017.

Despite the new arrival, City's top scorer was able to make it to Carrow Road in time for the club's 12.30pm kick-off against Cardiff City.

Follow our live match coverage here.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk and Suffolk to remain under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Historic coastal pub set for 'exciting' restoration

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon

Investigation launched as medical details of patients found lying in street

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk and Waveney expected to stay in Tier 2 as government announces...

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus