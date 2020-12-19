Teemu Pukki's baby! Joy for City striker and wife as they welcome second child

Published: 12:50 PM December 19, 2020

Teemu Pukki scored twice in the Canaries win over Bristol City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He is used to hearing the word baby sang at him from the terraces - as the famous chant goes.

But there was a different type of baby joy for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki today, with the club confirming he had become a father for the second time.

Last night, Pukki's wife Kirsikka gave birth to the couple's second child.

The pair have welcomed a second daughter into the world, who they have named Ella, following the birth of their eldest Olivia in December 2017.

Despite the new arrival, City's top scorer was able to make it to Carrow Road in time for the club's 12.30pm kick-off against Cardiff City.

