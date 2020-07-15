Search

Return of teddy bear trail delights youngsters and families

PUBLISHED: 14:29 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 15 July 2020

Kian King, 2, enjoying the Teddy Bear Trail in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King

Archant

Families have been going on a bear hunt following the return of an annual teddy bear trail.

The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen DolphinThe annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin

Great Ellingham Teddy Bear Festival has been held for around 15 years and sees the community enjoy a host of activities including quiz nights, arts shows and a street party.

Although most of this year’s activities were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the family-favourite teddy bear trail is in full swing until Sunday, July 19.

As usual, villagers have come up with a host of wacky creations, including teddy bear pirates, superheroes and festival-going teddies.

Helen Dolphin, from the festival committee, “Some people were concerned about bringing too many people into the village, but people have been respectful and we are glad we went ahead with it.

“The trail is such a highlight for the village and something children love to see.”

Trail maps can be found at the village shop and Baptist Church on Long Street, or downloaded via the festival website.

