Gallery

Return of teddy bear trail delights youngsters and families

Kian King, 2, enjoying the Teddy Bear Trail in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King Archant

Families have been going on a bear hunt following the return of an annual teddy bear trail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin

Great Ellingham Teddy Bear Festival has been held for around 15 years and sees the community enjoy a host of activities including quiz nights, arts shows and a street party.

Although most of this year’s activities were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the family-favourite teddy bear trail is in full swing until Sunday, July 19.

The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin

As usual, villagers have come up with a host of wacky creations, including teddy bear pirates, superheroes and festival-going teddies.

Helen Dolphin, from the festival committee, “Some people were concerned about bringing too many people into the village, but people have been respectful and we are glad we went ahead with it.

The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King

“The trail is such a highlight for the village and something children love to see.”

Trail maps can be found at the village shop and Baptist Church on Long Street, or downloaded via the festival website.

The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin

The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King

The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin

The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King

The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin

The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King

The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin

The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King

You may also want to watch:

The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King

The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin

The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King

The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin The annual Teddy Bear Festival 2020 is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Helen Dolphin

The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King

The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King The annual Teddy Bear Festival and Trail is currently taking place in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sadie King