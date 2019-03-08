Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Student died after losing control of car

PUBLISHED: 12:19 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 19 July 2019

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A 23-year-old student died after crashing his car whilst over the drink drive limit.

Oliver "Teddy" Arrowsmith lost control of the silver Chevrolet Matiz on the evening of January 25, an inquest was told today.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson heard Mr Arrowsmith was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Docking Road, Fring.

A post mortem concluded that he died from multiple injuries. A blood test revealed he was two and a half the times the drink drive limit.

A police crash investigation report said Mr Arrowsmith, who lived on Docking Road, was driving towards Fring when the car mounted the nearside verge.

It then went into a ditch and collided with the opposite bank, before becoming airborne.

You may also want to watch:

The report concluded while there was no explanation as to why the Matiz left the road, Mr Arrowsmith's judgement and ability to control it would have been affected by being intoxicated.

In a statement, his mother Victoria Arrowsmith said her son had recently returned to the family home, also in Docking Road, from a holiday in Australia.

Retired teacher Jane Jestice was one of the first at the scene of the crash. She said as she passed through Docking in a car with friends, she saw a small car come out of the one way system the wrong way and drive off at speed towards Hunstanton.

As they drove into Fring, they found a light-coloured car at an angle across the road, with a man trapped beneath it.

Summing up, the coroner said Mr Arrowsmith had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol and died as a result of losing control of his vehicle whilst driving it along the Docking Road at Fring.

She concluded he died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists