Student died after losing control of car

A 23-year-old student died after crashing his car whilst over the drink drive limit.

Oliver "Teddy" Arrowsmith lost control of the silver Chevrolet Matiz on the evening of January 25, an inquest was told today.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson heard Mr Arrowsmith was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Docking Road, Fring.

A post mortem concluded that he died from multiple injuries. A blood test revealed he was two and a half the times the drink drive limit.

A police crash investigation report said Mr Arrowsmith, who lived on Docking Road, was driving towards Fring when the car mounted the nearside verge.

It then went into a ditch and collided with the opposite bank, before becoming airborne.

The report concluded while there was no explanation as to why the Matiz left the road, Mr Arrowsmith's judgement and ability to control it would have been affected by being intoxicated.

In a statement, his mother Victoria Arrowsmith said her son had recently returned to the family home, also in Docking Road, from a holiday in Australia.

Retired teacher Jane Jestice was one of the first at the scene of the crash. She said as she passed through Docking in a car with friends, she saw a small car come out of the one way system the wrong way and drive off at speed towards Hunstanton.

As they drove into Fring, they found a light-coloured car at an angle across the road, with a man trapped beneath it.

Summing up, the coroner said Mr Arrowsmith had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol and died as a result of losing control of his vehicle whilst driving it along the Docking Road at Fring.

She concluded he died as a result of a road traffic collision.